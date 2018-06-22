Cubs’ Brandon Morrow fields advice, makes progress after pants injury

CINCINNATI – The reaction happened almost as quickly as the injury itself, fans on Twitter offering Cubs closer Brandon Morrow plenty of advice and commentary about the back injury he suffered taking off his pants this week.

“Probably more people sympathizing with me actually than making fun of it,” said Morrow, who’s on the 10-day disabled list but expects to be ready to return as soon as he’s eligible.

“I think once you hit 30, everybody’s kind of experienced something, like brushing your teeth or bending down to wash your hands and something grabbing. Or sneezing or whatever.”

Morrow, who played catch Friday for the first time since suffering the spasm Monday morning, said the pace of his recovery has gone about as expected so far.

Morrow

Manager Joe Maddon said he plans to mix and match his late-inning relievers to close games in Morrow’s absence.

Morrow’s eligible to return Wednesday in Los Angeles, which, if things go as planned, leaves only a few days for him to answer more questions about the freak injury.

“Next time, maybe I’ll be more vague,” he said.

Finger day for Russell

Shortstop Addison Russell got a scheduled day off one day early on Friday after he aggravated the finger he jammed almost three weeks ago taking a swing in Thursday’s game.

With fly ball pitchers starting Friday and Saturday Maddon planned to use the two days to give his middle infielders, including second baseman Javy Baez each a day off.

He flipped the originally planned days because of the finger and anticipates Russell being ready to start Saturday.

“It’s nothing over the top,” Maddon said. “It’s just one of those things you can aggravate now and then.”

Kershaw awaits

The Dodgers say that weather concerns scrapped a planned minor-league rehab start for Clayton Kershaw (lower back strain) and that their ace will instead be activated to start Saturday against the Mets.

That could line him up to start against the Cubs on Thursday in the final game of a four-game series in Los Angeles.

Notes: Reliever Brian Duensing returned from bereavement leave Friday; reliever Justin Hancock was optioned to AAA Iowa to make room on the roste …Starter Yu Darvish (triceps) threw a between-starts bullpen Friday afternoon in anticipation of making a minor-league rehab start Monday, probably in South Bend. He’ll be evaluated again Saturday before the Cubs commit to the schedule …Reliever Carl Edwards Jr. (shoulder) played catch again Friday and on Sunday is scheduled for his first session off a mound since going on the DL at the end of May.