Cubs-Braves game postponed

There won’t be baseball on Sunday at Wrigley Field.

Sunday’s Cubs-Braves game was postponed due to inclement weather. One day after playing in cold rain and harsh wind, Sunday’s game was called before the first pitch as the rain continued and the cold temperatures and stinging conditions persisted.

The game will be made up May 14.

Tyler Chatwood (0-2, 4.91) was scheduled to start for the Cubs against Julio Teheran (0-1, 7.07).

Baseball fans watch during the seventh inning of a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, April 14, 2018, in Chicago. | AP

The cancellation follows Saturday’s wild 14-10 Cubs victory that saw them rally from two eight-run deficits. Despite the win, manager Joe Maddon was not thrilled the game was played.

“I give both teams a lot of credit under the circumstances,” Maddon said, “because that game should not have been played.”

He won’t have that concern Sunday.