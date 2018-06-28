Cubs break out in seventh to beat Dodgers 11-5, end trip with split in L.A.

LOS ANGELES — A disappointing road trip fraught with injury setbacks and tough losses got a lot better for the Cubs in the span of one long inning of hitting Thursday at Dodger Stadium.

A slumping Anthony Rizzo returned to the lineup after a scheduled day off and delivered four hits, including a three-run double during the Cubs’ seven-run seventh inning to break open a close game and propel the Cubs to an 11-5 victory over the Dodgers.

Addison Russell followed Rizzo with a two-run homer to cap the big inning — just one inning after Russell tied the game with a sacrifice fly.

After opening their eight-game, two-city trip with five straight losses to the last-place Reds and the Dodgers, the Cubs won two of the final three in Los Angeles.

Javy Baez scores on Anthony Rizzo's three-run double in the seventh that broke open a close game Thursday.

That gave them a 4-3 season-series win over the Dodgers after having beaten the playoff rivals two of three at home just ahead of the road trip.

On Thursday, the Cubs outlasted Dodger ace Clayton Kershaw, who allowed one run in five innings in his second start back from the disabled list.

Then they beat up on the Dodgers bullpen.

Javy Baez had three more hits in the game, including a bunt single to load the bases one out before Rizzo’s drive and an RBI single in the eighth. His 57 RBI are just one off the National League lead.

Albert Almora Jr. added a home run and RBI single.

Earlier in the day the Cubs shut down $126 million pitcher Yu Darvish (triceps) again after he experienced “pain” trying to throw a bullpen session three days after making a minor-league rehab start.

That came one day after reliever Justin Hancock (shoulder) went on the disabled list, and two days after third baseman Kris Bryant (shoulder) went on the DL.