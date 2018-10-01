Cubs vs. Brewers: Live updates and highlights for the NL Central tiebreaker

One of those days you spend all year thinking about as a baseball fan is here. The Cubs and Brewers failed to determine the NL Central champion after the 162-game regular season, so they’re meeting at Wrigley Field on Monday afternoon for a one-game, winner-take-all showdown to determine the division title.

The tiebreaker game has significant implications for how each team will enter the 2018 postseason. The winner of Monday’s game gets the division title, a spot in the National Division League Series and home-field advantage throughout the postseason. The loser will have to play in the NL Wild Card Game on Tuesday night against whichever team loses the Dodgers-Rockies tiebreaker.

After a grueling end to the regular season and an extra game Monday, neither team will want to take the field the next day for a must-win playoff game. The stakes are high for both teams to get out of the day victorious and avoid that dreaded matchup against an NL West foe.

The Cubs are slated to have left-hander Jose Quintana match up against Milwaukee’s Jhoulys Chacin on the mound. Quintana has allowed two or fewer runs in seven of his last eight starts, a stretch in which he’s posted a 3.05 ERA with 44 strikeouts in 44.1 innings. Chacin, meanwhile, has been very solid this season with a 3.56 ERA in 187 innings, but he hasn’t lasted more than five innings in a start since August.

Expect the Cubs to hope to get good work out of Quintana after having to turn to the bullpen early in the win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Cubs batting order

Daniel Murphy 2B Ben Zobrist RF Javy Baez SS Anthony Rizzo 1B Kris Bryant 3B Kyle Schwarber LF Jason Heyward CF Jose Quintana P Willson Contreras C

How to watch the NL Central tiebreaker

Time: 12:05 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN