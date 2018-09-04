Cubs don’t do much for so-called ‘rivalry’ with Brewers, look sloppy in loss

MILWAUKEE – Just when we were all informed this wasn’t a rivalry, the Brewers started delivering alternative facts Tuesday night in another victory over the first place Cubs.

Even the Brewers fans seemed more vocal in the face of another strong Miller Park showing by Cubs fans – although, in fairness, they had much more to cheer about in their team’s 11-1 victory over the sloppy Cubs.

All of a sudden, a cushy lead in the NL Central on Labor Day is down to three games with four more against the second-place Brewers in the next eight days.

Scared of the Brewers yet? Anybody south of Racine think they’re for real yet?

Brewers starter Wade Miley pitched like he faced a bitter rival Tuesday night at Miller Park.

And what about this rivalry that exists or doesn’t exist depending which caller gets airtime on which sports talk radio show, or which TV sports personality asks which player in which clubhouse.

Of course, that was recently acquired Cubs pitcher Cole Hamels fanning the latest flame when he said after Monday’s loss to the Brewers that the Cubs-Brewers thing can’t be much of a rivalry if the visiting fans take over the home ballpark.

“I’ve been in rivalries,” Hamels said. “They’re not going to like me for the comment, but you can look at the ticket sales.”

Whether that had anything to do with the apparent increase in the Brewer-to-Cub-fan ratio Tuesday, it caused enough of a media storm that Milwaukee media was out in force to get Brewer response.

“I look at it like we are spending way too much time trying to classify rivalries,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “Enjoy the baseball games, man. Home, road, I’m happy I’m in the building. If you aren’t enjoying that game [Monday] night – I’m sorry Cubs fans, I know it didn’t turn out the way you wanted – but that’s a great baseball game.”

Tuesday’s game, not so great. The Cubs lost in an avalanche of walks, hit batters, errors and easy Brewer runs – much of the damage coming after starter Mike Montgomery couldn’t pitch more than four innings.

For all things that went wrong for the Cubs on this night, none was worse than the injury added to insult when hot-hitting Anthony Rizzo was forced from the Cubs lineup for a badly bruised foot.

Rizzo, who already got hit by a pitch in the first, fouled a ball off his right foot in the third inning, hobbled through three more innings before leaving for x-rays after he batted in the top of the sixth.

X-rays were negative, but his status for Wednesday’s series finale is uncertain.

The Brewers sent 14-game winner Jhoulys Chacin to the mound Wednesday trying to sweep the series against Jose Quintana and give the Cubs a parting shot and some deep thoughts about the division race as they fly to Washington for a four-game series against the Nationals.

Maybe they should be scared now?

Maybe this is a rivalry, after all?

Or maybe Counsell is right, and fans on both sides should just buckle up for a tight race in the final weeks – and maybe even see what ticket sales look like at Wrigley Field next week.

“I’m on the same page with Craig. I totally agree with him,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “You can’t create rivalries by writing that it is. It has to be felt. It has to be proven over time.

“It’s about really good baseball.”