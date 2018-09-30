Cubs to host Brewers for NL Central tiebreaker game

The National League Central couldn’t be decided in 162 games so the Cubs and Brewers will meet for a one-game tiebreaker Monday at Wrigley Field. The winner will clinch the division title, a spot in the National League Division Series and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, while the loser will play in the NL Wild Game Game on Tuesday night.

The tiebreaker 163rd game, which is being held at Wrigley Field because the Cubs won the season series between the two teams, is set to begin at 12:05 p.m. CT Jose Quintana will likely start for the Cubs after Mike Montgomery took the mound Sunday.

It’s fair to say the stakes will be high.

The Cubs and Brewers are in this position because they each finished the season tied atop the division standings with 95-67 records. The Cubs beat the Cardinals, 10-5, in their season finale Sunday behind big hits from Willson Contreras, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Ben Zobrist, which could’ve clinched the division for Chicago had Milwaukee faltered Sunday.

Instead, the Brewers wrapped up a three-game sweep of the Tigers with a 11-0 shutout win to complete their second-half comeback and perch atop the standings on the last day of the regular season.

Now the Cubs and Brewers will meet Monday afternoon for one more game to determine which one will avoid the dreaded winner-take-all NL Wild Card Game on Tuesday night. That pressure-packed matchup will also include the loser of the Dodgers-Rockies tiebreaker, which starts at 3:09 p.m. Monday.

Tickets for the Cubs-Brewers tiebreaker go on sale online at 7:30 p.m. Sunday night. You can also check details on how to watch it below.

Cubs vs. Brewers, NL Central tiebreaker game

Time: 12:05 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN