Cubs’ Bryant: ‘Obviously, some guys are tired — it’s been a long year’

Rarely is the glass half-full with Cubs manager Joe Maddon. Two-thirds full? Sure. Three-fourths? Even better. Overflowing? What the heck, let’s party. It’s hard to see emptiness when everything’s-gonna-be-all-right is staring back at you.

So Maddon painted some feel-good pictures with the Cubs back at Wrigley Field and fighting for their playoff lives. Oh, and not hitting. Like, not hitting at all heading into Tuesday’s Game 3 against the Dodgers.

“My perspective or perception is that we need to hit a couple balls hard in a row, successful hits, and then move on from there and see what happens,” he said.

Successful hits? Are there any other kind?

And Maddon went the extra mile to put a smiley face on Kris Bryant’s .179 postseason average by making a big deal out of a fly ball in Game 2 that came up short.

“He thought he got that,” Maddon said. “I thought he got it, too, and it just [didn’t] carry out. There’s an example — that ball goes over the wall, and it could change his whole outlook. It’s a confidence issue. A hitting the ball hard on a consistent basis issue.”

This is 2017 in the homer-happy major leagues: A fly ball that doesn’t carry over the fence is a you-didn’t-really-hit-it issue.

Early in Game 3, with the wind gusting out at Wrigley Field, it felt like the sort of night that could bust any player — or even an entire team — out of a slump. But one thing Bryant said after Game 2 kept creeping back to me, another “issue” that seem even more dangerous to the Cubs’ repeat hopes.

It’s a tiredness issue.

“I wouldn’t say emotionally or mentally,” he said, “but I think physically, yeah. Obviously, some guys are tired. It has been a really long year. We’ve had some long days and stuff like that.

“But you only notice that before and after the game. During the game, there’s so much adrenaline and cheering that you don’t really notice it. But then you sit down after the game and you’re like: ‘I feel pretty tired and beat.’ And then you’ve for to get ready to do it all over again the next day.”

It would be understandable if Bryant or any other Cubs regular who has gone deep in the postseason three years in a row were struggling a bit to light that daily fire. Is it really only a physical tiredness? I have my doubts about that. Where the body goes, the mind tends to follow.

And — let’s just be real here — when a player isn’t shouldering his usual load in October, how isn’t he going to beat himself up a bit?

“I think everybody in the lineup, they feel the same way,” Bryant said. “When you don’t produce, it’s like you let the team down. But that’s not the right way to feel because not one person makes or breaks a team.”

It’s a healthy way to look at things, but isn’t it obviously also about what individuals do at this time of year? Individuals such as Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner with his home run heard ’round the world to end Game 2.

So many of us were quick to anoint Bryant one of the elite players in all of baseball — top five? top three? — and it was easy to do with a Rookie of the Year turned league MVP and World Series champion. Bryant is a great player, but there are others, even at his position, who have a similar amount to offer.

Turner is one of those third basemen. Colorado’s Nelson Arenado is another, as is Baltimore’s Manny Machado. Bryant certainly is in their class, but is he necessarily at the very head of the class?

No, not yet, and that’s OK. Goodness, he’s only 25. Imagine the player he’ll be next year and beyond.

Yet going on two weeks into a third straight postseason, the Cubs were having a hard time lighting that fire. That’s not glass-half-empty. It’s just reality.

