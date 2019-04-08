Cubs’ bullpen has best performance of season after Jon Lester’s injury

Right-hander Brad Brach didn’t have time to be nervous for his Wrigley Field debut as a Cub on Monday.

After left-hander Jon Lester exited the Cubs’ home opener with left hamstring tightness in the third inning, barely had time to warm-up.

“I didn’t have a chance to think about it,” Brach said.

It was probably for the best.

Brad Brach pitches in the third inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the home opening game at Wrigley Field on April 08, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Brach kicked off the bullpen’s best performance of its embattled season – pitching the first two of seven improbable innings of a 10-0 victory over the Pirates.

After a brutal start to the season, the Cubs’ bullpen suddenly has a streak of 12 consecutive scoreless innings – by seven different pitchers, including Brandon Kintzler, Randy Rosario and Pedro Strop following Brach Monday.

“Our energy definitely attracts all,” Kintzler said. “Brach going in and picking everybody up kind of motivated the rest of us. We knew we had to pick it up for the boys.”

It might have been just the performance the relievers needed.

“I want to believe an afternoon like today is going to help build that confidence out there that they sorely need,” manager Joe Maddon said.

They’ve lowered their collective ERA more than 2½ points in two games – to 6.92 after Monday’s effort.

“It’s just one of those things where kind of the good pitching can be contagious, but at the same time the bad pitching can be contagious,” Brach said. “And I think now we’re ready to get on a little bit of a roll and hopefully seven innings can go a long way to the next one.”

The depth in the bullpen was a point of contention entering the offseason, and the Cubs had little payroll flexibility to address it. Brach was the biggest addition this winter.

They still have surrendered major-league-high 29 walks in 10 games, including six during the scoreless streak.

“We know we’re better than that,” Brach said. “And all you can do is get better from here and just try to go out there and put up a zero whenever your name is called.”