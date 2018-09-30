Live updates: Cubs 4, Cardinals 2

Fourth inning (Cubs 4, Cardinals 2)

FWIW, the Cubs’ 94 wins would have been good for an NL Central title eight times in this century. Impress your friends with that.

Alec Mills in the game and he gets to Ks to move through the top of the fourth. Does the use of Alec Mills and Allen Webster say what Joe Maddon really thinks about the importance of today’s game?

Third inning (Cubs 4, Cardinals 2)

Things are happening at Wrigley.

After a one-out double off the wall by Paul DeJong, Joe Maddon yanks Mike Montgomery for Allen Webster. Game 7, 2016, this isn’t. But Webster got out of trouble to keep St. Louis up 2-0. The Cubs ballboy and the Cards’ bat boy raced for a Daniel Murphy foul ball. The Cubs won the race. Yay? Two-out double by Murphy and then Ben Zobrist triples down the line, then scores on a Jack Flaherty wild pitch. Anthony Rizzo then drives in Baez for a 3-2 Cubs lead and his 100th RBI of the season. Heyward then keeps it going with an RBI single of his own for a 4-2 edge. This place is hopping.

Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon (70) during a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

BTW, Brewers up 3-0 through 4.

The Miller Park press box is alive with the sounds of "who the hell is Allen Webster?" — Steve Greenberg (@SLGreenberg) September 30, 2018

Second inning (Cardinals 2, Cubs 0)

In case you’ve been living under a rock, here’s what today means for the Cubs. If they and the Brewers have the same result today, there will be a one-game playoff here Monday to decide the NL Central title and home-field through the NL playoffs. Loser hosts the wild-card game Tuesday.

Big cheer when the Bears score is shown. Biggest cheer of the day here? Nothing for either team in the second.

First inning (Cardinals 2, Cubs 0)

That could have gone much better for the Cubs.

St. Louis scored twice in the top of the first on singles by Paul DeJong and Patrick Wisdom. Jason Heyward let Wisdom’s ball get past him in center, allowing Tyler O’Neill to score from first. Then in the bottom of the inning, Javy Baez was thrown out at home trying to score from second on an Anthony Rizzo single to right. Jose Martinez threw Baez out after blowing through a stop sign, and the Cubs ended the inning scoreless. Oh, Milwaukee’s up 2-0.