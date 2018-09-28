It’s that time again: Will Cubs’ cruelty to Cardinals continue on final weekend?

Don’t know about you, but some of us are old enough to remember a time — a long time, actually — when it tended to feel like the St. Louis Cardinals simply had an edge over the Chicago Cubs.

In a closely contested game, the Cardinals were more likely to steal the base, lay down the bunt, turn the double play, execute the hit-and-run — make the winning play because, dang it, that was just what they did.

And just what the Cubs didn’t do.

That the Cardinals boast 11 World Series titles — to the Cubs’ three — only underscores this.

The Chicago Cubs pose for a team picture on the mound after clinching the NL Central with a 5-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals in a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. | Chris Lee/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via Associated Press

But we should really get on to St. Louis fans’ misery, shouldn’t we?

With the Cards in town for a three-game weekend series to end the regular season, it’s quite something to behold just how drastically the hierarchy has changed in the I-55 rivalry (which used to commonly be called the Route 66 rivalry, but that moniker is even more antiquated than the Cards’ superiority over the Cubs).

Beginning this afternoon at Wrigley Field, the Cubs have a chance to kick the Cards while they are (relatively speaking) down. To kick sand in their faces, rub salt into their wounds, throw headlocks around them and give them noogies.

In other words: same old, same old.

In 2015, the Cubs poured beer on the Cards’ 100-win fire by winning the NLDS three games to one. Kyle Schwarber put a ball atop the Budweiser sign in right. The visitors put their tails between their legs and went home.

In 2016, the muscle-bound Cubs — fortified (how much so is debatable) by the additions of ex-Cards Jason Heyward and John Lackey — buried the 98-pound Cards in the sand, taking the NL Central title from their chief rivals by a still-hard-to-believe 17½ games. That remains the biggest winning margin in the division since the league expanded to a three-division format in 1994.

And consider St. Louis’ horror in the throes of the local nine’s 2017 death. The humanity! In Game 156 — the opener of a four-game series at Busch Stadium — the Cubs won 10-2 and eliminated the Cards from the division race. In Game 158, the Cubs won 5-1 to clinch the division and thoroughly trashed the visitors’ clubhouse. In Game 159, the Cubs won 2-1 and eliminated the Cards from wild-card contention. Cruel and inhumane, when you really think about it.

But now here we are — time to crank things up a couple of notches?

Any day now, the Cubs could (a) kill the Cards’ 2018 postseason dreams and (b) celebrate the clinching of a division title right in their faces. It’s too mean to mention that those things could happen in the very same moment, but suffice it to say St. Louis trails the Dodgers by a game for the second wild-card spot and the Cubs lead the Brewers by a game atop the Central.

You’re darn right those things could happen in the same moment. How does Sunday, Game 162, sound?

Then again … well, we must face the possibility that the Cards will turn the tables on the Cubs in a big, gnarly, hierarchy-shifting way. What if the Cubs are swept this weekend? Not only could it bump the Cubs into a wild-card scenario, but it could bring about a do-or-die wild-card game against — yikes! — the Cards.

Just imagine what it would look like if the Cubs’ rivals dog-piled on the mound Tuesday at Wrigley.

No? Can’t picture it? That’s OK, for let’s be honest: It’s probably not going to happen.