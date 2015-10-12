Cubs chants by inning, anyone?

For the wild-card game at PNC Park, a Pirates fan came up with chants for each inning to try and rattle the Cubs and pitcher Jake Arrieta.

A local #Pirates fan has created chants to mess with #Cubs' pitchers for every inning of the Wild Card Game – http://t.co/G1yRAlZ51Q — KDKA (@CBSPittsburgh) October 6, 2015

Inning 1: Constantly chant pitchers last name (example “ARR I ET A!”) Inning 2: Constantly MAKE NOISE when pitcher is standing on mound, plus everyone has both arms up and to the left and when pitcher is about to release ball move both arms right. Inning 3: Totally quiet until pitcher starts wind up then MAKE NOISE! Inning 4: Constantly chant pitchers first name (example “JA KEY!”) … and so on.

Well, we all know how that worked.

The contrived cheers were roundly ridiculed on social media.

How's that "chant every inning" & "black out" working for ya Pittsburgh? — WorldSeriesDreaming (@WSDreaming_Cubs) October 8, 2015

@Cubs pirates fans have a chant for every inning but by the 9th they'll be chanting Cy Young — Ben Steiner (@ben5cubsfan) October 7, 2015

Never seen something so coordinated as this in MLB. Not sure if they know Jake Arrieta won’t be shooting free throws http://t.co/2EaH9fv31x — Charlie J. Johnson (@Charliemagne) October 7, 2015

Would the Cubs ever try such a thing? In a city where the two most creative cheers are “Let’s Go Bears” and “DEE-fense,” you probably know the answer.

If Cubs fans made a list of chants by inning, i would be so embarrassed. — Jake Arrieta Cy Youn (@ArnieCub) October 6, 2015

But who are we to dictate doctrine. Let’s defer to the people’s voice on this—Big Cat from Barstool Sports. Someone queried Big Cat about a possible cheer list, and, as only he can do, he delivered this hilarious response: