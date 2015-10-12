Our Pledge To You

Cubs chants by inning, anyone?

By Dan Cahill
For the wild-card game at PNC Park, a Pirates fan came up with chants for each inning to try and rattle the Cubs and pitcher Jake Arrieta.

Inning 1: Constantly chant pitchers last name (example “ARR I ET A!”)

Inning 2: Constantly MAKE NOISE when pitcher is standing on mound, plus everyone has both arms up and to the left and when pitcher is about to release ball move both arms right.

Inning 3: Totally quiet until pitcher starts wind up then MAKE NOISE!

Inning 4: Constantly chant pitchers first name (example “JA KEY!”)

… and so on.

Well, we all know how that worked.

The contrived cheers were roundly ridiculed on social media.

Would the Cubs ever try such a thing? In a city where the two most creative cheers are “Let’s Go Bears” and “DEE-fense,” you probably know the answer.

But who are we to dictate doctrine. Let’s defer to the people’s voice on this—Big Cat from Barstool Sports. Someone queried Big Cat about a possible cheer list, and, as only he can do, he delivered this hilarious response:

