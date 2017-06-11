Cubs claim Padres Cory Mazzoni off waivers; Leonys Martin outrighted

The Cubs claimed right-handed pitcher Cory Mazzoni off waivers from the Padres on Monday and assigned outfielder Leonys Martin outright to Class AAA Iowa.

Martin was a member of the Cubs postseason roster.

Mazzoni spent most of the 2017 season in the minors, combining for a 2-0 record with one save and a 0.59 ERA in 23 relief appearance. The 28 year old also spent a short amount of time in the big leagues. Mazzoni made six relief appearances for the Padres, posting a 13.50 ERA (12 ER/8.0 IP).

The Cubs acquired Martin from the Mariners on Aug. 31, 2017. He batted .154 (2-for-13) with one double and one RBI in 15 games with the Cubs.

Leonys Martin bunts into a ground out against the St. Louis Cardinals in the third inning at Busch Stadium on September 28, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri. | Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

The Cubs 40-man roster now stands at 34 players.