Cubs clean house on coaching staff: fire 2 more coaches, hire 2 others

Manager Joe Maddon said on a conference call Thursday that “at some point, you want to send a new message.” And the Cubs are doing just that now.

The Cubs have cleaned house and are already trying to put the pieces back together.

The Cubs fired hitting coach John Mallee and third base coach Gary Jones.

Mallee texted a statement to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

Boston RedSox coach Chilli Davis (44) during game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York on May 7, 2016. Yankees defeated RedSox 8-2. (Tomasso DeRosa via AP)

“I left a great Houston Astros organization to be closer to home with my family and the help my hometown team win a World Series,” Mallee wrote. “We did that. I have no regrets and stand by my work.”

The Cubs announced Thursday that Chili Davis will replace Mallee as the team’s hitting coach and Brian Butterfield will be the team’s new third base coach.

Maddon said he likes the Davis hire.

“Chili has the ability to really be heard,” Maddon said. “I like his methods I like how he does it how he says it. I like his technicality during the games. he has a great message and he’s great at sending that message.”

Andy Hanes was also promoted to be an assistant hitting coach for the Cubs.

This all comes after the team decided not to renew pitching coach Chris Bosio’s contract last week, and assistant hitting coach Eric Hinske took a hitting coach job with the Los Angeles Angels.

Davis, who played 19 seasons in the MLB and won three World Series, is a veteran hitting coach with six seasons of MLB experience. He’s spent three seasons with the Oakland Athletics (2012-14) and three with the Boston Red Sox (2015-17).

Davis is a credited with fixing the Red Sox hitting situation. During his three years, the Red Sox have led the majors in runs (2,411) and pitches per plate appearances (3.95), tied for first in on-base percentage (.334), ranked second in batting average (.268) and plate appearances per strikeout (5.35).