Cubs hopeful ‘common sense’ results in no return to D.C. on Thursday

Cubs president Theo Epstein said he’s counting on the likelihood that “common sense will prevail” when it comes to Major League Baseball’s final call this week on whether the Cubs and Nationals must return to Washington on Thursday with a hurricane bearing down on the region to make up Sunday’s rained out game.

MLB? Common sense?

Enjoy the rain Thursday in D.C., boys.

If the ugly forecast for Thursday persists, MLB could decide by Wednesday to push Thursday’s 3:05 p.m. makeup game to Oct. 1, when it would be played only if necessary to determine a playoff berth.

The Cubs and Nats sat through three hours of rain Sunday at Nationals Park before MLB's unpopular decision to reschedule the game for Thursday.

That’s what the Cubs wanted from the outset as they sat through more than three hours of rain Sunday before the postponement.

Epstein said the lines of communication remain open with MLB as all parties monitor the weather updates.

Meanwhile, the Cubs are looking into whether they can push back Friday’s 1:20 p.m. start time for their home game against the Reds should they be forced to make the one-game trip to Washington.

“The things we can control internally we’re taking a look at to see what we can do to make things more manageable,” Epstein said. “As far as the makeup game itself, that’s an MLB issue.”

With at least a small amount of team lobbying.

“Our voices certainly have been heard,” Epstein said. “But we don’t have any control.”

The Cubs already were entering the final series this week of a 23-games-in-23-days stretch – a season-worst grind that becomes 30-in-30 if they play Thursday.

“Not even as a hoagie maker, limousine driver or fence installer did I ever go 30 days in a row,” manager Joe Maddon said.