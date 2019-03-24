Cubs still view Addison Russell status ‘one day at a time’ as season set to open

MESA, Ariz. – As spring training comes to a close, the Cubs are not prepared to suggest that suspended shortstop Addison Russell has achieved anything or made leaps-and-bounds progress in personal therapy or league-mandated work related to his domestic violence suspension.

But what’s clear is that they’re preparing for his return in May when becomes eligible, barring injury or another incident or allegation.

“We’re going one day at a time, as is appropriate,” team president Theo Epstein said Sunday – two days before the Cubs break camp and head to Texas for Thursday’s season opener.

“It’s still not appropriate to talk about baseball when there are more important matters at hand with him,” he added. “He continues to put in the most important work he’ll do in his career, which is his off-the-field matter and to make sure that he continues to grow as a person.”

Russell speaks to the media in February as spring training opens.

Russell has 28 games left of a 40-game suspension, which would make him eligible to return May 1, assuming no games are postponed.

Epstein said before camp began that Russell was “in the second inning” of his process for earning his way back on the field for the Cubs, regardless of Major League Baseball’s requirements.

“At some point the baseball metaphor becomes forced,” he said when asked where that stands six weeks and a full spring training later. “I don’t know, third inning?

“I don’t think it works that way,” Epstein added when asked about potential large strides made since the start of camp. “My understanding of this type of work is that it’s a long-term endeavor. It’s not as if there’s some set of knowledge or some epiphany that people can come to and all of a sudden the work is done. It’s a long-term process to grow as a person and ensure healthy relationships. That’s a process.”

Teammates generally have been supportive this spring, and Russell has made himself available to media throughout camp.

“I’m put into a situation to where it’s uncomfortable and I am vulnerable, but at the end of the day, we’re just trying to become better,” Russell told Madeline Kenney of the Sun-Times late in camp. “We make mistakes.”

When the rest of leaves Arizona Tuesday, Russell is to remain behind to continue with extended spring training.

Assuming the team determines he’s still following through on commitments to the process, he would be eligible for a seven-game minor-league assignment leading up to his eligible return date.

“The process of him perhaps returning and playing a major league game for the Cubs, that’s one thing,” Epstein said. “But his process of continuing to grow and be the best partner and citizen and father that he can be, that’s an ongoing process, a long-term process.”

Notes: Infielder Daniel Descalso, who has been slowed by a sore shoulder this spring, fared well in a second consecutive day with five at-bats on the minor-league side of camp. After batting as the DH Saturday, he moved around the infield defensively Sunday, just ahead of a return to big-league action. … In his first game since nailing down the final bench job – barring a last-minute acquisition – outfielder Mark Zagunis celebrated with a double, single, two walks and three runs scored against the Padres in a 24-6 Cubs victory Sunday. He has a 1.178 OPS this spring.