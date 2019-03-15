Cubs’ Daniel Descalso says shoulder ‘feels better’ but timeline still unclear

Daniel Descalso #3 of the Chicago Cubs makes a play on a ground ball during the fourth inning against the Cincinnati Reds of a spring training game at Goodyear Ballpark on March 04, 2019 in Goodyear, Arizona. | Norm Hall/Getty Images

MESA, Ariz. — Cubs infielder Daniel Descalso said his shoulder injury is starting to feel better, though his timeline remains unclear.

Descalso, who hasn’t played since Saturday, hurt his shoulder going for a ball near the third base line last week. He tried to reach for the ball, but lost his balance and landed on his shoulder. Luckily, Descalso said there wasn’t any damage to his ligaments; he “just jammed it” and has just been dealing with swelling and bruising.

“I don’t think it’s something to be too worried about,” he said Friday.

It’s too early to say whether Descalso will be healthy for Opening Day in two weeks, team president Theo Epstein said.

“We’ll have to see how he bounces back the next couple days,” Epstein said. “It’s certainly an injury he could be fully recovered from and be ready to go on Opening Day.”

Descalso, whom the Cubs signed two-year deal with a club option in 2021 this offseason, also wouldn’t put a timeline on his return.

“I don’t think we’re there yet,” Descalso said. “Just let it rest and haven’t gotten an update, but it feels better.”

All Descalso is focusing on at this point is getting pain free.

“We’re letting it rest and try to get to a point where we go through some range of motion, strength stuff,” he said, “and make sure that box is checked before we start baseball stuff.”

Today’s lineup vs. White Sox in Glendale at 3:05 p.m.:

Albert Almora CF

David Bote SS

Kyle Schwarber LF

Ian Happ 2B

Victor Caratini C

Mark Zagunis RF

Jim Adduci 1B

Cristhian Adames 3B

Cole Hamels SP