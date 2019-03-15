Cubs’ Daniel Descalso says shoulder ‘feels better’ but timeline still unclear
MESA, Ariz. — Cubs infielder Daniel Descalso said his shoulder injury is starting to feel better, though his timeline remains unclear.
Descalso, who hasn’t played since Saturday, hurt his shoulder going for a ball near the third base line last week. He tried to reach for the ball, but lost his balance and landed on his shoulder. Luckily, Descalso said there wasn’t any damage to his ligaments; he “just jammed it” and has just been dealing with swelling and bruising.
“I don’t think it’s something to be too worried about,” he said Friday.
It’s too early to say whether Descalso will be healthy for Opening Day in two weeks, team president Theo Epstein said.
“We’ll have to see how he bounces back the next couple days,” Epstein said. “It’s certainly an injury he could be fully recovered from and be ready to go on Opening Day.”
Descalso, whom the Cubs signed two-year deal with a club option in 2021 this offseason, also wouldn’t put a timeline on his return.
“I don’t think we’re there yet,” Descalso said. “Just let it rest and haven’t gotten an update, but it feels better.”
All Descalso is focusing on at this point is getting pain free.
“We’re letting it rest and try to get to a point where we go through some range of motion, strength stuff,” he said, “and make sure that box is checked before we start baseball stuff.”
Today’s lineup vs. White Sox in Glendale at 3:05 p.m.:
Albert Almora CF
David Bote SS
Kyle Schwarber LF
Ian Happ 2B
Victor Caratini C
Mark Zagunis RF
Jim Adduci 1B
Cristhian Adames 3B
Cole Hamels SP