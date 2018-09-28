Cubs deck Cards 8-4 to put NL Central clincher within one-day reach

Maybe Joe Maddon should have done this whole “playoffs start now” thing a few weeks ago.

Because two games into the Cub manager’s October-comes-early declaration the Cubs have two big victories behind two playoff-caliber starting-pitching performances.

The Cubs’ 8-4 victory over the Cardinals in Friday’s series opener put them in position to clinch a third consecutive National League Central championship either of the next two days.

“Even before skip said that we all felt it,” center fielder Albert Almora Jr. said, “and we all knew what was at stake. It’s awesome, man. It’s a great time of the year, and we’re in a good spot.”

Hendricks pitched eight innings Friday to earn his 14th victory and finish one inning shy of 200. "It gives me something to shoot for next year," he said.

Kyle Hendricks (14-11) pitched eight innings Friday as the Cubs extended their lead over second-place Milwaukee by 1½ games, pending the Brewers’ night game against the Tigers.

“This is what you look for. These are the games you want to play in, games that have meaning,” said Hendricks, who hasn’t allowed more than two runs in any of his last eight starts (1.66 ERA). “That’s why we play the game. Hopefully, we have a lot of these left.”

Along the way Friday, the Cubs dealt a heavy blow to the Cardinals’ hopes of catching the Dodgers (or Rockies) for the league’s second wild-card spot.

Hendricks’ outing – his third consecutive of at least 7 2/3 innings as he finished with 199 for the season – followed a scoreless six-inning start by presumptive Game 1 playoff starter Jon Lester in Thursday’s victory over Pirates.

Lester also finished on his best eight-start run of the season: 6-1, 1.71 ERA.

For a team still trying to figure out how it’s going to finish games because of key bullpen injuries, the late-season kicks of those two – along with the big-game pedigree of Cole Hamels – become significant sources of confidence for the Cubs in October.

“Guys that have been-there, done that, you can feel it,” Maddon said of his three pitchers who all have started World Series clinchers. You can feel it in the dugout. You can see it on the field.

“When they go out there they’re not nervous; they’re just eager.”

When the Cubs clinched a fourth consecutive playoff berth Wednesday for the first time in franchise history, they celebrated with a collective shrug as they focused more on the big prize of the division title – their lead at just a half-game at that point.

Maddon did gather the team for a round of shots in the clubhouse after Thursday’s victory to praise the season-long achievement and to underscore the pregame assertion that the playoffs already were upon them.

“Honestly, it’s felt like that all year long, especially in this division,” said right fielder Jason Heyward, who homered Wednesday and drove in one of two first-inning runs Friday. “It’s felt like the postseason’s been here.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do still, but this is the fun part of the year.”

Whatever the Cubs do the rest of the weekend, or next month, they’ll do it without their top three free agents of last winter (walk-prone Tyler Chatwood and injured pitchers Yu Darvish and Brandon Morrow).

They’ll do it without their former All-Star shortstop Addison Russell (on administrative leave for a domestic violence investigation).

And they might have to do it with a gimpy backup closer, Pedro Strop (hamstring).

But, said, 2016 MVP Kris Bryant, “We’ve been here before. We’ve been in pressure situations. We know how to handle it.”

He said this after returning from two days sidelined since getting hit on the wrist by a pitch, and then hitting a 448-foot homer to center Friday.

He called it “one of the worst hit by pitches I’ve had in my whole life” but said he felt good Friday.

That seemed to be a consensus feeling after the win.

“We always know what we have,” Hendricks said. “No matter how we’ve been playing, we know what’s in that room. And we always have confidence in that.”