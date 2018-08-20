The 23 days that could define this Cubs team, season

DETROIT – A Monday has never looked so good to the Cubs as the one this week.

“Thankfully, we have this off day,” first baseman Anthony Rizzo said.

That was the collective sentiment in the Cubs’ clubhouse as players packed their duffels after Sunday’s 11-inning loss in Pittsburgh.

And it had less to do with all that hadn’t happened offensively during a low-wattage, four-game series than it did with all the happenings packed into the next 23 days.

“We’re grinding. We’re doing our best to string stuff together. It’s just not cooperating right now,” said Rizzo of the team’s recent offensive struggles.

Thanks to one of many early season rainouts, the Cubs embark Tuesday on the most grueling part of their schedule this season – 23 games in 23 days, including six getaway/travel days, with their lineup slumping and their starting pitching stretched as thin as it’s been all season.

“No one’s panicked,” said Kyle Schwarber, whose pair of solo home runs in the Pirates series accounted for half the Cubs’ scoring in the four days. “It’s just that we’re ready to have this off day, refocus and get ready for this next series.”

Forget the final two weeks of pennant fever in the tightly packed National League field of contenders.

The next three weeks could tell the story of the Cubs’ season for a team that opens its meat-grinder stretch with the best record in the league by a 3-game margin and both the Brewers and red-hot Cardinals within four games in the NL Central (pending their late games).

The promise of Yu Darvish rejoining the rotation healthy during the back half of that stretch was dashed with another setback during Sunday’s minor-league rehab assignment. The Cubs’ best starter since Darvish last pitched in May – Mike Montgomery – is a week into a DL stint for a sore shoulder without a firm timeline for his return. And Tyler Chatwood’s command issues looked even worse than before his demotion to the bullpen when he made a spot start for Montgomery on Saturday.

All of which points to the significance of the lineup quickly figuring out how to score more than a run a game again (they’ve done it once in the last eight days). And of the guys left in the rotation staying healthy and performing.

“Hopefully, this is just a little blip in the road right now,” manager Joe Maddon said of a group that has been outscored in eight of its nine series since the All-Star break – but has managed lose only one of those series.

The Cubs get what looks like a forgiving week to start, with also-rans Detroit, Cincinnati and the Mets before going to Atlanta (for the makeup game), Philadelphia, Milwaukee and Washington before the next day off.

“This is the time where it’s going to be grind time,” Schwarber said. “Late August, going into September. …

“But we’ve still got the lead,” he added. “We need to take this off day, relax, do what you want to do, and then it’s time to take off with this thing.”