Cubs have discussed raising minor-league pay, as Blue Jays did

MESA – The Cubs have had “internal discussions” about raising the pay of their minor leaguers, team president Theo Epstein said after the Toronto Blue Jays announced 50-percent raises for their minor-leaguers early this week.

But whether it’s a move the Cubs or other teams will make individually remains unclear with the issue part of ongoing negotiations between Major League Baseball and the National Association of Professional Baseball – the governing body of minor-league baseball – on a new agreement.

The current agreement between MLB and minor-league baseball expires in September 2020.

“It’s something that people have been talking about a lot, how it would be better for all common good if we could find a way to get them a more livable wage,” Epstein said this week. “It’s obviously a complicated issue, but it seems like a lot of steps are in the right direction; especially with what Toronto’s done, it seems like it’s becoming a league-wide conversation, which is a good thing.”

The Cubs have improved minor-league facilities and nutritional options throughout the organization since the Ricketts family bought the team almost 10 years ago.

Although minor-league affiliates are responsible for many overhead expenses associated with their clubs, the MLB clubs are responsible for player salaries in the minors.

Class A players typically are paid less than $1,200 a month, before clubhouse dues and taxes, and then only for the actual months of the season. Many players make less than $2,200 a month even after reaching AAA.

“We’ve had some internal discussions,” Epstein said of possibly raising the pay. “There’s a strong desire to do the right thing, but it’s a little more complicated putting that in practice. But everyone’s looking at it, whether it’s team-wide, or hopefully league-wide, as something that can be addressed down the road.”

Descalso (shoulder) expects to open on time

Infielder Daniel Descalso, who hasn’t played since March 9 because of a sore left shoulder, took a day off from rehab and batting practice Thursday just ahead of starting a diet of minor-league at-bats, likely over the weekend.

“I’ve swung the bat in the cage with some good intensity, and I haven’t had any issues,” he said. “So I don’t anticipate anything holding me back going forward.”

The left-handed hitter, who was expected to get most of the starts at second base at least until Addison Russell returns from a domestic violence suspension, expects to be ready to avoid the injured list to start the season.

“If it were up to me, yeah, as long as everything keeps going well, I would assume,” he said. “But that might not be my call. But everything feels good right now.”