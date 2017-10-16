Cubs-Dodgers Game 2 on Sunday was TBS’ most watched LCS ever

Game 2 of the National League Championship Series between the Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers registered as the most watched LCS ever for TBS, the network said Monday.

The telecast averaged 6.8 million viewers and peaked with an average of 8.9 million from 10:45 p.m.-11 p.m., Eastern Time — about the time that Justin Turner launched a walk-off three-run homer against John Lackey to lift the Dodgers to a 4-1 victory.

TBS says viewership for Game 2 on Sunday was up 162 percent over last year’s Game 2 — also between the Cubs and Dodgers — airing on the network. TBS also says it “has averaged 6,542,000 viewers to date, a 95 percent increase over last year’s LCS comparable telecasts airing on the network.”

The NLCS resumes Tuesday night with coverage from Wrigley Field. The Dodgers hold a 2-0 series edge. TBS viewers will be put to the test because first pitch is scheduled for shortly after 8 p.m. Chicago time.