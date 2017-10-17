Cubs-Dodgers picture page: On the field before Game 3
CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 17: Kris Bryant #17 of the Chicago Cubs looks on before game three of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field on October 17, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775059001
Sign-Up for our Sports Newsletter
Sign-Up
Sights seen at Wrigley Field before Game 3 of the NLCS:
(Getty Images)
Kyle Schwarber, batting second and playing left field, warms up.
Kris Bryant at the batting cage.
Dodgers legend Tommy Lasorda (center) with Cubs manager Joe Maddon at the batting cage.
Cubs shortstop Addison Russell.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (right) and Yasiel Puig.
Kyle Hendricks walks to bullpen to warm up with pitching coach Chris Bosio. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
The Dodgers warm up. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Fans wait outside Wrigley Field before Game 3. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Former Cubs pitcher Kerry Wood throws a ceremonial first pitch. (AP)
Anthony Rizzo.