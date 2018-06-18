Cubs-Dodgers rained (and powered) out; will Kris Bryant bat leadoff on Tuesday?

Nearly three hours after the scheduled start of Monday’s game between the Cubs and Dodgers at Wrigley Field, there still was tarp on the soggy infield. Lights above the grandstands down the right-field line weren’t working. Rain — not that much at all, frankly — had come and gone.

With the power at full go, they probably could’ve squeezed in the opener of this three-game series. Instead, it was rescheduled for Tuesday as part of a split doubleheader, with game times of 12:05 p.m. and 7:05 p.m.

Everybody in the park was hoping to see baseball. And — speaking of delays — every Cubs fan from here to the end of the earth was hoping to see Kris Bryant’s elongated slump finally blow over.

Bryant entered this three-game series mired in a 3-for-26 stretch over his last seven games, and with only one home run since May 14. If it hasn’t been a classic slump, it certainly has been a noticeable power outage.

Kris Bryant was back in the leadoff spot Monday. That is, until the game was postponed. | Mark Brown/Getty Images

“You really do start trying too hard,” manager Joe Maddon said. “You try to force things, as opposed to letting them just come to you — especially a power guy who has not hit home runs in a bit.”

And that’s why Maddon wrote Bryant’s name into the leadoff spot Monday. It was another attempt at getting the former MVP going. Bryant had led off twice before in his career, in back-to-back games against the Pirates earlier this month. He reached base five times in eight plate appearances — three singles, a walk and a hit-by-pitch — and scored a pair of runs.

It isn’t about the long ball, according to Maddon. He wants Bryant to dig into his complete set of tools as a baseball player.

“I want him to focus on that, not homers,” Maddon said. “I think he probably hears that way too much about the power situation, and I’m really not interested in that. … He can help win a game in so many different ways.”

Not very bright

It was a bad look for the Cubs to wait nearly three hours before postponing a night game. Especially when the lights weren’t working. And especially when the explanation posted on the video boards throughout were about rain, not the power.

“I wouldn’t call it a calamity,” a club spokesman said. “It’s just part of the game.”

Even after all the fans were gone, the Cubs still hadn’t identified a “root cause” for the lighting problems.

In case they end up needing one (or both) of them, the Cubs and Dodgers have mutual days off July 5 and September 20.

Could’ve been worse

Did Javy Baez see his life flash before his eyes Sunday night in St. Louis?

OK, that’s a tad dramatic. But did he see his season flash before his eyes as he went down in excruciating pain after being hit in the left elbow by Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty?

“That’s one thing that you can’t let go through your head when you get hit, because you’re not going to do good,” he said.

Baez relayed a heart-of-the-moment exchange with Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina.

“Yadi asked me if I was all right. He actually apologized. I was like, ‘Man, come on. Yeah, everything’s good.’ ”

Duensing on bereavement list

The Cubs placed reliever Brian Duensing on the bereavement list Monday and recalled fellow lefty Rob Zastryzny from Class AAA Iowa. Zastryzny spent one day with the Cubs in May and threw two innings of scoreless relief.

Duensing, whose grandfather died, should rejoin the team later this week in Cincinnati.

“Thank you for the thoughts,” he wrote on Twitter. “I lost my grandpa on Saturday. He is in a better place, but we miss him dearly already.”