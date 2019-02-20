Cubs don’t plan to fix what ain’t broke with mix-and-match leadoff formula

MESA, Ariz. – The Cubs have at least one big idea for getting more from their leadoff spot this year.

“Get Rickey Henderson back,” manager Joe Maddon said Wednesday.

Would you settle for Tim Raines?

Barring something dramatic and unforeseen between now and Opening Day, the Cubs once again will rotate hot hands, matchup dudes and Ben Zobrist through the leadoff spot, stirring the mix liberally to create the best on-base potion they can muster.

"I'm the greatest leadoff hitter of all-time," Anthony Rizzo has often said to Joe Maddon and others. Of course, he does have a .417 career on-base percentage and .996 OPS in 45 starts batting first.

Twitter complaining be damned.

“Our leadoff numbers were actually very good throughout the league,” Maddon said.

In fact, the 10-man mix they used last year had an on-base percentage 10 points better than Maury Wills’ best year, an OPS nine points better than Raines’ career mark and scored enough runs to outscore Kenny Lofton in all but two seasons of his 17-year career.

“People tend to be confused because they see different names, and they think it’s not effective,” Maddon said, “but it was pretty effective last year.”

Seriously, would you rather have Lou Brock, Cubs fans?

Cheap shot aside, the Cubs’ National League-leading .366 on-base percentage from the leadoff spot was more than 20 points better than the Hall of Famer who got (was given) away.

The Cubs also ranked fifth in the league in slugging (.454), second in OPS (.819) and tied for fifth with 113 runs scored.

“It’s always wonderful to pen one name in there, absolutely, I’ve never denied that,” Maddon said. “When Dexter [Fowler] was around that was outstanding: Just put it there and work from there. But when you don’t have that you have to mix and match it.

“On-base percentage is huge, seeing pitches is huge. But I also like a guy that knows how to drive in a run later in the game because here comes 8-9-1 in the latter part of a National League game, and when you’re hitting the pitcher eighth or ninth, it can bleed into an RBI situation.”

Situation?

The team that struggled all season with men in scoring position and finished among the worst in the majors actually went 41-for-151 (.328) in that situation from the leadoff spot, with an .881 OPS and 79 RBI.

For all the things team president Theo Epstein meant when he said the offense “broke” in the second half last season, this wasn’t one of them.

So look again for a lot of Albert Almora Jr. against lefties, a little Javy Baez when he’s hot, the occasional jump-start from Anthony Rizzo and a generous amount of Zobrist against anybody.

“We have all these different candidates,” Maddon said, “and it’s going to look that way again.”

Millennial tutorial

Asked how his relationships with the club’s millennials are progressing, Maddon said: “Very groovy.”

Funny.

“I figured out I have a millennial baseball mind,” he added, “It was born right around 1981. So I think I understand where they’re coming from.”

That’s been an organizational focus since the tight winter budget forced an deep internal look for improvement. Maddon even said in December he had started reading Managing Millennials for Dummies. Which wasn’t a joke.

“My biggest takeaway is to understand the ability to concentrate, which we all lack these days,” he said. “I don’t even read books anymore. I read blurbs. I read all the time, but I’m reading blurbs.”

Not sure what that means for his efforts with the “Dummies” book.

But he said shorter meetings, more concise point-making with players and respect have been keys so far.

“It’s been great,” he said. “It’s really been wonderful.”