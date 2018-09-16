Cubs drop series finale, miss chance to sweep Reds

The Cubs can see the end. Their stretch of 30 days with a scheduled game ends after Wednesday’s series finale in Arizona. On Thursday – after getting back to Chicago early that morning – the Cubs will be able to rest and regroup for the last leg of the season.

“Try to hit that reset button on Thursday. We’re going to be getting in at the wee hours of the morning on Thursday leading into it, an off day, but we’ll take that,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “I think more than anything it’s just an unusual stretch that we’re on right now. We’re asking a lot of these guys, to play as often in different cities at different times, weather conditions. It’s not easy. It’s not easy. I think what we’ve done is actually pretty spectacular.”

The Cubs entered Sunday’s game 16-9 during this stretch, and more importantly, they’ve kept their grip on the NL Central lead. That lead over Milwaukee didn’t grow after their 2-1 loss Sunday to the Reds, denying them a sweep of Cincinnati. Over the last few weeks, the starting pitching has emerged while the offense has struggled.

That continued Sunday.

Jose Quintana of the Cubs looks on while in the dugout during the fifth inning of their game against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field on September 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images)

“I think with a lot of our guys we’re just seeing, again, offensive fatigue,” Maddon said. “We’ve talked about that before. When you start chasing a lot of times, it’s just you’re a little bit French-fried mentally.”

That made coming back Sunday even tougher.

Cincinnati didn’t need long to take a 1-0 lead. On the first pitch of the game, Scott Schebler sent a Jose Quintana pitch into the left-center bleachers. Cincinnati doubled its advantage in the fourth when Phillip Ervin homered off Quintana.

But other than those two home runs, Quintana managed to escape trouble. In five innings, he allowed those two runs and five hits while striking out seven.

The stuttering Cubs offense finally got to Luis Castillo in the fifth, but questionable baserunning limited the scoring to one run. After a one-out Addison Russell walk, Willson Contreras pinch-hit for Quintana and sent a towering drive to deep center field. Thinking it was a game-tying homer, Contreras watched the ball and strutted, but had to hustle to second when the ball hit the wall. Russell, who was at first, stopped at second and made it to third, but could have scored with a better read.

Russell did score on Albert Almora’s sacrifice fly to center, but the Reds held onto their lead when Ian Happ grounded to second to end the inning.

The Cubs had a chance in the seventh. Kris Bryant, who didn’t start, and Almora both singled and got to second and third with two outs after an Amir Garrett wild pitch. But Anthony Rizzo struck out to strand the runners, and after swinging through the third strike slammed his helmet to the ground in frustration.

Baserunning was an issue in the eighth when Daniel Murphy singled down the left-field line but was thrown out at second trying to stretch it into a double, ending the inning.