Cubs manager: Time to ease hot-hitting Ben Zobrist’s workload

PHILADELPHIA – And on the seventh day, Ben Zobrist rested.

Whether the Cubs’ eldest statesman is back in the lineup Monday in Milwaukee after getting Sunday afternoon off, the issue could be one of the Cubs’ most important storylines over the final month of the season.

The team’s best hitter since the All-Star break, Zobrist also is the one most in need of down time the final month of the season after manager Joe Maddon was forced to lean harder on him the last two weeks than he had all year.

“The fresher we keep Zo, the greater the return we’re going to see for the rest of the month,” said Maddon, who plans to sit Zobrist again Monday afternoon. “I think he’s in a good place right now. Today though it was just unwise to push him one more day I thought.”

Zobrist is hitting .361 since the All-Star break.

Zobrist, who struggled through an injury-hampered 2017 season and was sidelined two weeks with a back injury in April, has been on an aggressively managed playing schedule this season to keep him from breaking down the way he did last year.

But as regulars began to fall to injuries over the last month, Zobrist was pressed into almost everyday duty – his defensive versatility a key and his hot hitting a bigger key.

Zobrist, 37, is hitting .361 since the All-Star break with 16 extra-base hits and 11 walks, raising his season average to .310 – fourth in the National League entering play Sunday.

“I think he’s hitting that well because we have protected him regarding how often he’s going to play,” Maddon said.

How important is that?

The last time the Cubs had a healthy, fresh Zobrist in October, he became the World Series MVP.

Zobrist on Saturday started a fourth consecutive day for only the second time this season. The other time was the previous week, when he started five straight.

In fact, since his last day off, Aug. 26, the only day he didn’t start, he came off the bench Tuesday to pinch hit in the seventh, played the rest of a game that went 11 innings and finished on Wednesday after being suspended by rain, and eventually delivered the walkoff hit to win it.

“He looks good,” said Maddon, who gets to use an expanded roster and the return of injured regulars to spell Zobrist over the final weeks – especially during day games. “He’s been playing a solid defense, whether it’s at second base or right field.

“I talk to him constantly. He feels good. But I still think it’s wise to keep an eye on him right now.”

Paper trail

The Cubs, Phillies and umpire crew were advised after Saturday night’s game that the rule enforced late in the game when ump Joe West confiscated Phils’ pitcher Austin Davis’ scouting notes no longer included such items.

The strictly written “foreign objects” rule regarding what a pitcher can have on the mound was relaxed as a result of an in-season meeting of baseball officials – to the surprise of some teams and umps.

“I didn’t understand why it wasn’t permissible,” said Maddon, who’s not a fan of the growing trend of players, including fielders, relying on the cheat sheets anyway.

“It’s no big deal.”