Cubs’ Eddie Butler (groin) to DL; Luke Farrell recalled; Ben Zobrist still out

DENVER – Right-hander Eddie Butler, one of the bright spots in the Cubs’ bullpen until Thursday, was put on the 10-day disabled list Friday because of a groin strain that developed during his four-batter, four-run appearance Thursday.

The Cubs recalled right-hander Luke Farrell, the son of former Red Sox manager John Farrell, from Class AAA Iowa to fill Butler’s long-relief role.

Butler said he felt the groin tighten just before he went to the mound to start Thursday’s seventh. He allowed a walk, two singles and another walk before exiting; all four eventually scored.

“It just ended up affecting my finish, and I didn’t have the late life that it should have had,” he said. “We just want to make sure we nip it now and not let it linger the whole year.”

Butler during rough outing Thursday

The Cubs aren’t putting a timeline on the injury for now.

“I’m going to push it to try to get it to be [the minimum] 10 days,” said Butler, who had a 2.45 ERA in five appearances (14 2/3 innings) before Thursday. “I’ll just go in there and get my work done every day and be back as quick as possible.”

Farrell, a Northwestern grad who was claimed off waivers from the Reds in October, made his big-league debut last season, pitching 13 innings (10 appearances) for the Royals and Reds.

“We had to protect ourselves length-wise in the bullpen,” manager Joe Maddon said. “We had a couple choices. Luke made a great impression in spring training; he’s been in the big leagues; he’s got a great pedigree. He’s also a wonderful human being.”

Farrell gave up seven runs on 13 hits and three walks over 10 2/3 innings in two starts for Iowa (5.91 ERA).

“I guess he’s not had the best of times in AAA yet, but this guy knows what to do at the major league level,” Maddon said.

Still no go for Zo

Veteran Ben Zobrist, who hasn’t played since being scratched from Tuesday’s lineup because of a sore back, could return to the lineup before the end of the Rockies series.

“The thought was if he felt good to be able to utilize him as a pinch hitter [Friday] and then make a decision starting after [Friday],” Maddon said.

Zobrist was well enough to hit and run the bases by Thursday, he said, but planned Friday to test the back in the field.

Spelling walk with a ‘K’

Almost lost in Thursday’s 8-5 victory over the Cardinals was a three-strikeout eighth inning by Carl Edwards Jr. that gave the reliever 18 strikeouts – tied with Jon Lester and Tyler Chatwood for the team lead despite pitching just nine innings. He has four walks.

What’s the early season secret to Edwards’ strike-throwing success?

“I told him to walk people,” Maddon said.

He’s serious.

“I told him it’s paradoxical intent,” the manager said. “You go out there and try not to walk people, what do you end up going? You walk people. I said, `Go out there and try to walk them. I bet you can’t.’ “