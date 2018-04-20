Cubs place Eddie Butler on disabled list, recall Luke Farrell

The Cubs have placed right-handed reliever Eddie Butler on the 10-day disabled list with a right groin strain, the team announced Friday. Luke Farrell, the son of Red Sox manager John Farrell, has been promoted from Class AAA Iowa in order to fill out the active roster.

Farrell, 26, is a right-handed pitcher who made his first MLB appearances last season with the Royals and Reds. He’s spent most of the past few seasons at the Class AAA level, where he’s posted a combined 4.41 ERA in 218.1 innings over 43 appearances (36 starts).

The Cubs are Farrell’s fourth MLB organization since the start of last season. The pitcher was originally drafted by the Royals in 2013 after pitching at Northwestern in college. He will wear No. 59 with the Cubs.

It’s unclear when Butler suffered the right groin strain that’s putting him on the DL, but he struggled badly in his last appearance Thursday night. The reliever gave up four runs (three earned) on two hits and two walks without recording a single out.