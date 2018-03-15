Cubs exec Crane Kenney fires back at alderman on ‘tent’ issue, street closures

MESA, Ariz. — There’s no letup to the issues between the Cubs and Ald. Tom Tunney (44th).

Cubs president of business operations Crane Kenney spelled some of them out Thursday at the team’s spring training complex. One had to do with the team’s desire to host an upcoming All-Star Game; only the Dodgers have gone longer without hosting one.

“The mayor has tried to help as much as he can,” Kenney said. “We obviously have an issue with our alderman. The problem is it’s pretty well-known hot little help we’ve gotten from our alderman.”

On a more immediate front — like, right now — is the issue of the giant tent covering the Blue Lot at 1102 W. Waveland, next to the local firehouse. That’s where Cubs players, coaches and their families park. The last three years, Tunney signed off on a permit enabling the Cubs to cover the lot with a tent for what Crane termed “safety, security and privacy” reasons.

Now, after receiving complaints from residents, Tunney plans to oppose the permit.

“The world hasn’t gotten safer,” Kenney said. “This, for me, of all the things we’ve had to address, to think that putting up a tent on our own property would be something we had to address with our alderman is kind of hard to believe. But I guess I shouldn’t be surprised at this stage.”

Kenney also expressed the team’s desire to have Addison and Clark streets closed around the perimeter of Wrigley Field, ideally from two hours prior to game times until one hour afterward. The dark reason for this?

“Vehicles as weapons have become the more popular thing than, really, live shooting,” he said. “You guys know how far it is from the Addison side of the ballpark to the curb. It’s probably 8 feet.”

Kenney suggested that CTA buses could be rerouted up and down Racine Ave. during such times.

