Cubs exercise $10.5 option on Jose Quintana, claim Jerry Vasto off waivers

As expected, the Cubs on Wednesday exercised their $10.5 million option on left-hander Jose Quintana.

Last season, Quintana, whom the White Sox originally signed in 2014 to a five-year deal with two team options, matched a career high in wins, going 13-11 with a 4.03 ERA in 32 starts.

The Cubs acquired Quintana, who turns 30 in January, in a blockbuster trade with the White Sox on July 13, 2007. In exchange for the Columbian pitcher, the Cubs dealt top prospect Eloy Jimenez and pitcher Dylan Cease along with two other prospects to their crosstown rivals.

The Cubs also have a $11.5 million option on him for the 2020 season.

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jose Quintana (62) delivers during the first inning of a tie break baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, in Chicago. | Matt Marton/Associated Press

In addition, the Cubs claimed left-hand reliever Jerry Vasto off waivers from the Kansas City Royals.

Turning 27 in February, Vasto stumbled in his major-league debut last season with the Colorado Rockies. He pitched ⅔ innings with a 40.50 ERA. Shortly after, Vastos was traded to the Royals in exchange for catcher Drew Butera. With the Royals, he pitched 3⅔ innings across five games and finished with a 2.45 ERA.

Right-hand pitcher Brandon Kintzler, as expected, picked up the $5 million player option on his contract for 2019 after the Cubs declined the $10 million club option.

The Cubs have decisions pending this week on 2019 club option for pitchers Cole Hamels (worth $20 million) and Pedro Strop (worth $6.25 million). Both are expected back with the Cubs, but what’s less certain is whether the club will bring either or both back on multi-year extensions.