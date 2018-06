Cubs fan charged with felony trespass, accused of running onto Wrigley Field

Joseph W. Confer is facing a felony charge after he allegedly ran onto Wrigley Field during a Cubs game Sunday. | Chicago police

A trip to the Friendly Confines turned into a felony charge for a Cubs fan Sunday after he allegedly ran onto the field during a game.

Joseph W. Confer, 24, was charged with criminal trespass to a place of public amusement, according to Chicago police.

Confer, of southwest suburban Crest Hill, ran onto the field about 4:20 p.m. in the middle of the game, police said. Wrigley security stopped him and handed him over to CPD.

Confer will appear in bond court on Monday.