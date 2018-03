Cubs fan dives into Lake Michigan to fulfill promise after Ian Happ home run

Credit to Michael Cerami for standing by his word. The Cubs fan and writer said he would jump into Lake Michigan if leadoff hitter Ian Happ opened the season with a home run, and once the dinger of destiny happened, he didn’t waste much time scrambling out to the beach for a chilly swim.

Let’s tell this story in three parts.

The Pledge

If Ian Happ leads off today's game with a home run, I will jump in Lake Michigan later today. — Michael Cerami (@Michael_Cerami) March 29, 2018

The Turn

Let's settle in and enjoy the first pitch of the 2018 @MLB seaso– pic.twitter.com/VdNov3BeTx — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 29, 2018

I'M ALREADY REGRETTING THIS. — Michael Cerami (@Michael_Cerami) March 29, 2018

The Prestige

Just a few hours into the season and the Cubs are already helping people create magic.