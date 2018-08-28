Cubs fan raises $9,000 (and counting) for Special Olympics with anthem dream

A Cubs fan who wants to sing the national anthem at Wrigley Field has turned his dream into a chance to help others.

Stefan Xidas, a lifelong fan who has Down syndrome, recently posted a GoFundMe page offering a deal to Cubs owner Tom Ricketts: If Xidas could raise $5,000 for the Special Olympics – “an organization that is helping so many people like myself” – then the Cubs should invite him to sing the national anthem at a game.

And because people can be truly delightful sometimes, Xidas’ GoFundMe has already blown past his original goal in six days to $9,200 and counting.

Xidas says he will still donate the money to Special Olympics regardless of whether the Cubs let him sing the national anthem, so he’s already used his dream to create a platform to raise a ton of money for an organization he care about. That’s a beautiful thing in itself.

Here’s from Xidas’ note:

“Did you know that Special Olympics is Illinois’ largest sports organization for people with intellectual disabilities? And today, when you donate to Special Olympics International, you’ll contribute the equipment, attire, and health supplies that can help transform an athlete’s life — both in Illinois and around the world.”

The GoFundMe page can be found here.