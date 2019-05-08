Cubs investigating fan who appeared to use racist gesture on TV

The Cubs said they are investigating an incident in which a fan sitting behind NBC Sports Chicago reporter Doug Glanville appeared to use a racist gesture on air Tuesday night.

The fan used the gesture while Glanville, who is black, was making an on-air report during the Cubs’ win over the Marlins. It’s been associated with white nationalists and right-wing trolls in recent years.

Cubs investigating a fan allegedly flashing a “white power” sign behind NBC Sports reporter https://t.co/0BWsGbqmo5 — HardballTalk (@HardballTalk) May 8, 2019

Cubs team president Crane Kenney released a statement early Tuesday morning condemning the behavior and calling for a permanent ban for the fan.

“We are currently investigating an incident that occurred during the Cubs’ May 7 broadcast on NBC Sports Chicago while reporter Doug Glanville was on the air. An individual seated behind Mr. Glanville used what appears to be an offensive hand gesture that is associated with racism.

“Such ignorant and repulsive behavior is not tolerated at Wrigley Field. We are reviewing the incident thoroughly because no one should be subjected to this type of offensive behavior.”

Kenney also said the fan, when identified, would be banned from attending future games: “Any derogatory conduct should be reported immediately to our ballpark staff. Any individual behaving in this manner will not only be removed from the ballpark, but will be permanently banned from Wrigley Field.”