Cubs fan who caught Rizzo homer: ‘It was no big deal’

WASHINGTON — Lifelong Cubs fan Sean Thompson of New Kent, Va., really should have worn his Anthony Rizzo jersey to Game 2 of the NLDS Saturday.

After all, Thompson, 42, became something of a TV star when he made an excellent bare-hand grab Rizzo’s two-run homer against Gio Gonzalez. Thompson snagged it from the first row of the right field seats at Nationals Park, prompting Nats manager Dusty Baker to ask for a review, hoping perhaps that Thompson interfered with the ball.

After the review, during which Thompson posed for pictures in his Bryant No. 17 jersey, answered phone calls from friends and enjoyed some TV time, the call stood and Thompson’s Cubs led 3-1 in the top of the fourth inning.

“I saw the baseball coming my way,” Thompson said. “And the Cubs winning, too. That’s what I saw.”

“I just reached kind of sideways, no big deal.”

Thompson wasn’t worried about the challenge, or becoming a new age Steve Bartman. With his Cubs cap in his left hand, he reached down and made the catch with his right. He was certain the ball was not in play and that he did not interfere.

“I was not worried, 100 percent,” Thompson said. “We didn’t lean over any wall and there was no way [right fielder Bryce Harper] could climb the wall, so we were good. Not even close.”

Thompson, who also owns a Carlos Zambrano jersey and said he’s a “big Mark Grace fan,” said he didn’t wear his Rizzo jersey because it’s autographed. Asked about his 10 minutes of fame, Thompson said, “I just hope it makes me look slim. That’s all I care about. And that the Cubs win.”