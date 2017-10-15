Cubs fans want Albert Almora Jr.? This series, anyway, they’ve got him

LOS ANGELES — If you’re ever on Twitter — or am I the only one? —perhaps you’ve taken note of a certain disposition among Cubs fans when it comes to young outfielder Albert Almora Jr.

They love the guy.

They love his confidence and swagger. They love the way Almora goes after fly balls like a big cat running down its prey. They love his knack for the big play, such as his diving ninth-inning catch in last year’s National League Division Series in San Francisco or the winning run he scored a few weeks later in Game 7 of the World Series.

They certainly love his .298 regular-season average in 2017, his .341 mark as a pinch hitter and the .433 tear he went on — which included seven extra-base hits in 30 at-bats — down the stretch as the Cubs iced the Central division.

Chicago Cubs' Albert Almora Jr. celebrates after a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers. (AP Photo)

They had to at least really like the two-run homer Almora smacked off Clayton Kershaw in Saturday’s Game 1, the only damage the Cubs did in a 5-2 defeat. At 23, he became the fifth-youngest Cub to homer in a postseason game. Addison Russell, Javy Baez and Kyle Schwarber all did it at 22. Frank Demaree also did it at 22 in 1932 (but you knew that already).

Almora — starting again with another lefty, Rich Hill, on the mound for the Dodgers — brought more good stuff to the early going of Game 2. He raced back and fought the sun to snare a deep smash off the bat of Jason Turner in the first inning, and saved a run in the third by sprinting on a perfect path to cut off a Cody Bellinger double in the gap, forcing Turner to hold up at third base.

It turns out the Cubs’ 2012 first-round draft pick is pretty good at this whole baseball thing.

“I’m a pretty confident player,” he said. “I trust my abilities. I trust what I can do on the baseball field. Whenever I’m given a chance to play, I’m really not trying to do too much. I’m just trying to help the team.”

And that brings us to what many Cubs fans don’t love when it comes to Almora. It’s that he isn’t given a chance to play often enough. It’s that he isn’t helping the team as much as he could be if only manager Joe Maddon viewed him as an everyday player — or at least as someone who’s too good to be in the lineup only against left-handed pitchers.

Albert Almora Jr. oughta play: — Steve Greenberg (@SLGreenberg) October 16, 2017

Almora up 4th in the inning. If Maddon pulls him we may have a twitter mutiny! — Jesse Rogers (@ESPNChiCubs) October 16, 2017

Almora was asked about the Cubs’ seeming ability to shrug off difficult losses. His take: They don’t see themselves as perfect — “we’re human, not robots,” he said — so they don’t beat themselves up too much when they have a bad day.

“You go 0-for-4, you go 4-for-4, it doesn’t matter what happened — the day’s over,” he said. “You have to come back the next day and be prepared, be ready to go.”

He’s a key figure in this series, with three lefties in the Dodgers’ rotation, but Almora has spent so much time watching from the bench this season, I’ll believe he’s more of an everyday guy in 2018 when I see it. It’s the 0-for-0s that a lot of Cubs fans are tired of seeing.

“This is what I strive to be,” he said. “I want to be a big part of this organization, hopefully for a long time.”

Meantime, he’s just doing his thing.

“I don’t usually feel pressure or anything like that,” he said. “It’s the same whether it’s June or October. Now it’s just on national television every night.”

Follow me on Twitter @slgreenberg.

Email: sgreenberg@suntimes.com