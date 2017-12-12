Cubs finalize Brandon Morrow deal, add LHP Drew Smyly with eye on ’19

Baseball 12/12/2017, 08:12pm
Gordon Wittenmyer
@GDubCub | email

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The Cubs on Tuesday night finalized their two-year, $21 million deal with right-handed reliever Brandon Morrow and also announced a two-year deal for rehabbing left-hander Drew Smyly.

Smyly, who had Tommy John surgery last summer, was signed with 2019 in mind.

Morrow, considered the Cubs closer for 2018 unless or until another option is signed, gets $9 million in 2018 and 2019, with a $3 million buyout on a 2020 vesting/club option of $12 million.

Follow me on Twitter @GDubCub

Morrow pitches in the World Series against the Astros.

More from the Chicago Sun-Times

Cubs finalize Brandon Morrow deal, add LHP Drew Smyly with eye on '19
Cubs, Chatwood agree to contract change to prevent award ineligibility
Bears’ Mitch Trubisky has been best ‘where the QBs make their money’ – Chicago Sun-Times
Seeing double: Expect a better Mitch Trubisky in Round 2 vs. Lions – Chicago Sun-Times