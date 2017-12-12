Cubs finalize Brandon Morrow deal, add LHP Drew Smyly with eye on ’19

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The Cubs on Tuesday night finalized their two-year, $21 million deal with right-handed reliever Brandon Morrow and also announced a two-year deal for rehabbing left-hander Drew Smyly.

Smyly, who had Tommy John surgery last summer, was signed with 2019 in mind.

Morrow, considered the Cubs closer for 2018 unless or until another option is signed, gets $9 million in 2018 and 2019, with a $3 million buyout on a 2020 vesting/club option of $12 million.

