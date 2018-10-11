Cubs fire hitting coach Chili Davis

The Cubs fired hitting coach Chili Davis after just one year on the job following a teamwide hitting slump in the second half of the season and an early exit from the playoffs.

Last fall, Davis replaced John Mallee, who had been the Cubs’ hitting coach through three playoff seasons. Mallee is now the Phillies’ hitting coach.

Davis, a former All-Star and 19-year major-league veteran, joined the Cubs after becoming part of a coaching-staff purge in Boston.