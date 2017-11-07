Cubs free-agent tracker: Where Jake Arrieta, Wade Davis may go in ’18

Free agency has begun in Major League Baseball. Here is the latest on the eight Cubs free agents and where they might land next season.

Jake Arrieta, right-handed starting pitcher, 2017 salary: $15.6 million

Has until Nov. 16 to accept $17.4 million qualifying offer or he will become a free agent.

08/07: Told the Sun-Times that there would be no scenario in which he can imagine accepting a qualifying offer from the Cubs to stick around another season before hitting the free-agent market (link)

Oddsmakers favor him landing with Rangers, Nationals and Brewers. (link)

Wade Davis, right-handed relief pitcher, 2017 salary: $10 million

Has until Nov. 16 to accept $17.4 million qualifying offer or he will become a free agent.

11/07: Best fit for Davis could be with Cardinals, according to SI.com (link)

Oddsmakers favor him going with the Astros, followed by Cardinals and Twins. (link)

Alex Avila, catcher, 2017 salary $2 million

11/7: SI.com urges Orioles to sign Avila to mentor prospect Chance Sisco (link)

11/7: Currently in Italy, presumably for former teammate Justin Verlander’s wedding (link)

Brian Duensing, left-handed relief pitcher, 2017 salary: $2 million

11/7: Mentioned as a possible option for the Astros, Nationals or Pirates.

Jon Jay, outfielder, 2017 salary: $8 million

10/19: Jay told the Sun-Times he wants to remain a Cub. “I love it here,’’ Jay said. ‘‘I cannot deny that. I absolutely love it here. We’ll see what happens. But right now, I enjoy being with this group no matter what happens.” (link)

John Lackey, right-handed starting pitcher. 2017 salary: $16 million

9/27: It is thought Lackey will retire after the 2017 season (link)

Rene Rivera, catcher, 2017 salary: $1.75 million

Cubs need a backup catcher to Willson Contreras. Rivera, the 34-year-old veteran, who was claimed off waivers from the Mets in June.

Koji Uehara, right-handed relief pitcher, 2017 salary: $6 million

Pitched in 49 games in 2017 with a 3-4 record and 3.98 ERA.

