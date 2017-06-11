Predicting where Cubs free agents Jake Arrieta, Wade Davis will land

One weakness the Cubs must address in the off-season is pitching. Whether acquiring arms for the rotation or shoring up the bullpen, the Cubs need help in this area.

The Cubs have three big-name pitchers who are free agents: starter pitchers Jake Arrieta and John Lackey, closer Wade Davis. The team will look for at least two starting pitchers and probably at least three bullpen pitchers.

Presuming the 39-year-old Lackey will retire, oddsmakers at SportsBettingDime.com project where the Cubs pitching free agents will land — and it’s likely not in Chicago.

Cubs pitchers Jake Arrieta. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Jake Arrieta

Rangers: 3/2

Nationals: 4/1

Brewers: 5/1

Cubs: 12/1

FIELD: 17/3

Wade Davis

Astros: 2/1

Cardinals: 7/2

Twins: 6/1

Cubs: 10/1

Braves: 15/1

FIELD: 6/1

Handicapping the rest of the top pitching free agents:

Yu Darvish (starter, Dodgers)

Cubs: 3/2

Blue Jays: 4/1

Phillies: 10/1

Cardinals: 15/1

Dodgers: 30/1

FIELD: 7/2

Shohei Otani (starter/OF, Japan)

Seattle Mariners: 5/2

Los Angeles Dodgers: 7/2

Cubs: 6/1

Los Angeles Angels: 8/1

New York Yankees: 10/1

FIELD: 6/1

Lance Lynn (starter, Cardinals)

Cubs: 8/1

Rangers: 9/1

Brewers: 11/1

Orioles: 12/1

Cardinals: 15/1

FIELD: 3/4

CC Sabathia (starter, Yankees)