Cubs’ Game 3 lineup: No Baez; Zobrist at second, and a lot of lefties

What, Mark Grace and Billy Williams weren’t available? The Cubs are heavy with lefties for Game 3 of the NLDS (3:08 CST, TBS, 670-AM) against Nationals ace Max Scherzer, who makes a dang good living pummeling righties with his devastating slider.

Jon Jay, Anthony Rizzo, Ben Zobrist, Kyle Schwarber and Jason Heyward will take their cuts from the left side against the two-time Cy Young winner.

Here’s how Joe Maddon wrote out his Game 3 lineup: Jay, CF; Kris Bryant, 3B; Rizzo, 1B, Willson Contreras, C; Zobrist, 2B; Schwarber, LF; Heyward, RF; Addison Russell, SS; Jose Quintana, P.

GAME 2: Harper, Zimmerman long balls turn series around for Nats Ben Zobrist will start at second base and bat in the fifth spot against Nationals ace Max Scherzer. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

That means, among other things, no Javy Baez — one of the brightest stars of last year’s postseason — for the Cubs, which is always going to invite scrutiny from the Javy-loving masses. Interest that switch-hitting Ian Happ, who has done far more damage from the left side this season, started Game 2 against lefty Gio Gonzalez but is riding the pine against Scherzer.

