Cubs’ Game 3 lineup: No Baez; Zobrist at second, and a lot of lefties

What, Mark Grace and Billy Williams weren’t available? The Cubs are heavy with lefties for Game 3 of the NLDS (3:08 CST, TBS, 670-AM) against Nationals ace Max Scherzer, who makes a dang good living pummeling righties with his devastating slider.

With Jon Jay, Anthony Rizzo, Ben Zobrist, Kyle Schwarber and Jason Heyward in the will take their cuts from the left side against Scherzer.

Here’s how Joe Maddon wrote out his Game 3 lineup:

Jon Jay, CF

Kris Bryant, 3B

Anthony Rizzo, 1B

Willson Contreras, C

Ben Zobrist, 2B

Schwarber, LF

Jason Heyward, RF

Addison Russell, SS

Jose Quintana, P

Ben Zobrist will start at second base and bat in the fifth spot against Nationals ace Max Scherzer. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The lefty-dominant order is a testament to Scherzer’s dominance over right-handed batters.

“I don’t know what to expect from Scherzer. I have no clue. He could be typical. He could be a little bit less than. Who knows?” Maddon said. “But regardless, he’s really tough on righties normally.”

As you’ve probably noticed, this means no Javy Baez — one of the brightest stars of last year’s postseason. Maddon said he selected Zobrist to get the start at second base over Baez because he’s a lefty.

Zobrist also has a history of success against Scherzer. Three of his four career homers against the Nationals were off of the two-time Cy Young winner. He’s also recorded 6 RBI off him.

Baez, on the other hand, is 0-5 against Scherzer and has been struck out three times by the ace.

It’s also worth noting the interest that switch-hitting Ian Happ, who has done far more damage from the left side this season, started Game 2 against lefty Gio Gonzalez but is riding the pine against Scherzer.

The Nationals also announced their Game 3 lineup. Dusty Baker has it set as the following:

Trea Turner, SS

Bryce Harper, RF

Anthony Rendon, 3B

Daniel Murphy, 2B

Ryan Zimmerman, 1B

Jayson Werth, LF

Matt Wieters, C

Michael Taylor, CF

Max Scherzer, P

