Cubs get to Nate Jones in eighth, defeat White Sox

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Wynton Bernard homered against righty Nate Jones to break an eighth-inning tie, sending the Cubs to a 11-9 Cactus League victory over the White Sox Friday before a sellout crowd of 13,166, easily the largest for a Sox home game this spring, in Glendale, Arizona.

Jones faced four Cubs (13-9), did not record an out and was charged with three runs, continuing his battle through a rough spring. His ERA is 12.46.

The Sox had tied the game with three runs in the seventh on an RBI double by prospect Laz Rivera and a two-run double by Luis Robert.

Albert Almora went 3-for-4 including a leadoff homer against Sox starter Lucas Giolito, and drove in three runs. Jim Adduci also homered against Giolito and Corey Zagunis went deep against Sox lefty Jace Fry, his third homer this spring. Zagunis has 11 RBI.

Nate Jones delivers a pitch during the eighth inning Friday in Glendale, Ariz. (Daryl Van Schouwen)

Giolito (6.91 ERA) struck out seven, but walked two and allowed five runs on six hits over five innings. He struck out four Cubs in the first inning after Almora’s homer. Ian Happ, swinging at a two-strike curveball in the dirt and, reached first on a dropped third strike.

Yoan Moncada belted a three-run homer against Cubs lefty Cole Hamels, who gave up five runs on three hits and three walks over 3 2/3 innings. Moncada also walked in four plate appearances.

Jose Abreu, James McCann and Brandon Guyer each had two hits for the Sox (7-11-2).

Nick Madrigal singled in a run to bring Robert to the plate as the winning run, but Robert grounded into a game-inning 6-4-3 double play.

This is the second and last spring meeting between the Chicago teams. The Cubs beat the Sox 13-3 on March 3 in Mesa.