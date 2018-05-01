Cubs’ GLHOAT is back: Anthony Rizzo to lead off Tuesday vs. Rockies

The Cubs’ self-proclaimed Greatest Leadoff Hitter of All-Time makes a return engagement atop the Cubs’ lineup Tuesday night against the Colorado Rockies at Wrigley Field.

Coming off the worst April of his career, Rizzo gets manager Joe Maddon’s time-tested treatment for a struggling hitter with a leadoff assignment that should afford at least an extra plate appearance.

It’s unclear how long Rizzo will last in the spot this time, but last year, he provided such a spark for a struggling lineup in June that he batted leadoff 10 consecutive games — earning the high self-praise with leadoff homers in his first two games there.

In 14 games overall leading off in 2017, he went 15-for-50 (.300) with five homers and a 1.053 OPS.

This year, Rizzo struggled with back pain that put him on the 10-day disabled list, and went just 11-for-74 (.149) in April with one home run and 15 strikeouts.

Rizzo’s assignment Tuesday ended Albert Almora Jr.’s 11-game run atop the lineup.

Tuesday’s lineup (vs. RHP Jon Gray):