Cubs’ Hendricks ready for next big-game start — if he isn’t overlooked

Kyle Hendricks has eight postseason starts, all with the Cubs, in his big-league career. Total earned runs allowed: nine. ERA: 1.98.

Defeats: only one.

In short: Whenever you can send Hendricks out there in a playoff game, you have to feel mighty good about it.

And yet, one has to wonder as the Cubs (if weather permits) head into Game 4 of the NLDS: If they eliminate the Nationals today, will Hendricks — the next man up in the rotation — start Game 1 of the NLCS in Los Angeles, or will he be bumped by Jon Lester?

Kyle Hendricks will pitch for the Cubs against the Nationals in Game 5 of the NLDS if the series returns to Washington.

For that matter, if Game 4 is postponed a day and this series ends up returning to Washington for a Game 5, would Hendricks get the call? Lester would be on full rest in that scenario.

Hendricks beat the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw in last year’s NLCS clincher. He pitched wonderfully in Game 7 of the World Series. Last Friday at Nationals Park, he outdueled Stephen Strasburg as the Cubs won Game 1.

Big-game tested? Like nobody’s business.

“Yeah, I think it helps a lot,” he said Tuesday. “You have to rely on your experience and having been in those situations. You know what the atmosphere is going to be like. You know what the crowd is going to be like. All those external factors, if you can kind of keep that under control, you know the pitching part. You know what to do once you get out on the mound.”

And yet here we are, left trying to understand why anyone would have a shred of doubt about Hendricks. Does he feel overlooked?

“Maybe a little bit,” he said. “I mean … it’s kind of how it always has been for me. I’ve just been an under-the-radar kind of guy. It doesn’t bother me at all.”

