Cubs bring back Anthony Iapoce to replace Chili Davis as hitting coach

The Cubs on Monday announced the hiring of former Rangers hitting coach Anthony Iapoce as Chili Davis’ replacement in that role for the Cubs.

It’s a back-to-the-future move for the Cubs, who are bringing back the coach who served as an assistant general manager overseeing their minor-league hitting program from 2013-15 before taking the Rangers’ big-league job.

Iapoce, 45, is the Cubs’ sixth hitting coach since team president Theo Epstein took over the baseball operations just ahead of the 2012 season.

The Cubs fired Davis last week after determining his all-fields, less-power-emphasis approach was not the right fit for a young core of hitters after just one year on the job.

Iapoce

The Cubs’ power numbers this season dipped significantly even as the rest of the production remained similar to 2017 — with injuries to former MVP Kris Bryant and obviously large factor.

“Our offense broke, somewhere along the lines,” Epstein said in addressing the media the day after the Cubs were eliminated in the National League wild-card game two weeks ago.

“Something happened to our offense in the second half,” added Epstein, whose team scored one or no runs in 20 of their final 66 games (including the wild-card game). “We stopped walking, stopped hitting home runs, stopped hitting the ball in the air.”

Iapoce operates under a similar philosophy to former hitting coach John Mallee (2015-2017), stressing an approach designed to create more balls in in the air.

The Rangers ranked fifth in the American League in runs and fourth in homers during Iapoce’s three seasons in Texas. In 2017, the Rangers became the first team in major-league history to have nine players hit at least 17 homers each.