Cubs’ first homestand of 2019 includes giveaways, Hall of Fame special guests

The start of another season of Cubs baseball at Wrigley Field will bring with it a host of giveaways and special guests. The team offered up details on its upcoming seven-game home stand, which starts Monday, and there’s a lot to look forward to beyond a long list of fancy new menu items.

For the Cubs’ home opener against the Pirates on Monday, the team is giving away magnet schedules to the first 30,000 fans in the stadium. They’re also bringing out a who’s who of Hall of Famers to collectively throw the ceremonial first pitch: Andre Dawson, Fergie Jenkins, Ryne Sandberg, Lee Smith and Billy Williams.

Smith, the most recent Hall of Fame inductee, will sing the seventh inning stretch on his own.

After the conclusion of the Pirates series, the Angels come to town for a three-game series from April 12-14.

On April 13, the team is giving away Cubs and Star Wars blankets to the first 10,000 fans to arrive at Wrigley Field. Jon Favreau, writer of the upcoming Star Wars series “The Mandalorian,” will throw out the first pitch.

A day later, the Cubs will honor Jackie Robinson with a pregame ceremony, give away miniature Wrigley Field statues to the first 10,000 fans and have Bears star Eddie Jackson in attendance for the first pitch and seventh inning stretch.

In all, there’s going to be a lot going on at Wrigley Field starting next week. The home opener Monday starts at 1:20 p.m. CT.