Cubs investigating alleged racist hand gesture during Tuesday’s game broadcast

The Cubs are investigating a racist hand gesture that was done behind reporter Doug Glanville during an NBC Sports Chicago broadcast of the Cubs’ Tuesday night game against the Marlins.

Team president of baseball operations Crane Kenney said in an email statement several hours after the Cubs’ 5-2 victory were aware of the gesture and looking into it.

“An individual seated behind Mr. Glanville used what appears to be an offensive hand gesture that is associated with racism, Kenney said. “Such ignorant and repulsive behavior is not tolerated at Wrigley Field. We are reviewing the incident thoroughly because no one should be subjected to this type of offensive behavior.

“Any derogatory conduct should be reported immediately to our ballpark staff. Any individual behaving in this manner will not only be removed from the ballpark, but will be permanently banned from Wrigley Field.”

During a third-inning report, Glanville, who was standing beside the Cubs’ dugout, was talking to play-by-play announce Len Kasper when a fan in the background started making several gestures. The bearded fan, who was wearing a grey Cubs sweatshirt and blue pants, held an upside-down “OK” sign, which has been appropriated by white supremacists, next to Glanville’s head before the broadcast cut to a graphic.

Am I seeing things or is this jack wagon behind Glanville flashing the white supremacy sign? @SarahSpain @BleacherNation pic.twitter.com/6p7d79vIVR — Chad Rehan (@ChadRehan) May 8, 2019

This comes less than a month after Major League Baseball launched an investigation into racist messages sent to Cubs relief pitcher Carl Edwards Jr. on social media.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.