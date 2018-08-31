Cubs put Jason Heyward (hamstring) on DL, add Dillon Maples to bullpen

PHILADELPHIA – Even with rosters expanding Saturday, the Cubs spun the revolving door one more time on their lineup – right fielder Jason Heyward going on the disabled list Friday just ahead of Kris Bryant’s activation Saturday.

Heyward, who injured his right hamstring Thursday night on a diving play in Atlanta, was put on the 10-day DL to allow the Cubs to add Dillon Maples to the bullpen for a day before September roster sizes would have made the move moot.

The move helps protect a bullpen that was needed for 10 2/3 innings in the last two days alone – two days into an 11-day, four-city trip.

It also means Heyward won’t be eligible to return to the field until Sept. 10 – which wasn’t likely anyway.

“With hamstrings you don’t want to push it now and make it something even worse than it might be,” manager Joe Maddon said. “You want to play it conservatively as you play the whole thing out. He was definitely sore [Friday].”

The Cubs opened the Phillies series Friday with a 4½-game lead and 29 to play, making the immediate priority getting players healthy for late September over early September.

Meanwhile, Maddon said he expects Bryant, the former MVP, to be in Saturday’s lineup for the first time since July 23 when the third baseman returns from a shoulder injury as rosters expand.

Shortstop Addison Russell also expects to be available Saturday, and Maddon said he could be eased back in from finger and shoulder injuries as a late-inning defensive replacement initially.

“I feel good. I feel really good,” Russell said.