Cubs’ Jason Heyward injures hamstring on diving play, timeline uncertain

ATLANTA – Just as the Cubs were about to celebrate getting several key players back from the disabled list, Gold Glove outfielder Jason Heyward was forced from Thursday night’s game by a hamstring injury on a diving play.

And his return more likely will be measured in weeks, not days.

“Let’s wait till [Friday] to really call it,” manager Joe Maddon said. “He’s seen a doctor here, but I’m sure they’re going to have to do some tests, and then we’ll be more specific. But you’re not going to see him play tomorrow or the next day.”

One likely scenario for Friday would be to use the 10-day disabled list to add a player for the day before rosters expand Saturday.

Heyward left Thursday night's game in Atlanta after this play in the fifth inning.

Although third baseman Kris Bryant is expected to join the team Friday in Philadelphia after finishing his minor-league rehab assignment Thursday, the Cubs more likely would look to add a pitcher to reinforce a bullpen that pitched 10 2/3 innings the past two days.

Heyward injured his right hamstring during the Braves’ three-run third inning on a diving attempt in center field of Freddie Freeman’s two-run triple.

He walked off the field without help, which Maddon called a good sign.