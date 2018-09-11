Cub Jason Heyward on timeline after testing injured hammy: ‘As soon as possible’

Jason Heyward made no promises and dodged any talk of timelines, but the Cubs’ Gold Glove right fielder seemed upbeat after his first on-field test of his injured right hamstring Monday.

Heyward, who stayed back in Chicago for treatment when the team traveled to Washington over the weekend, said Monday’s first jogging session since suffering the injury Aug. 30 went well.

“It’s good stuff. The confidence is there in it,” said Heyward, whose absence is the only thing keeping the Cubs’ lineup from full strength down the stretch. “I just have to do the smart thing now and build my way back to running and stuff like that.

“No setbacks. But I just have to do everything for them to clear me and for me to clear myself to be able to go out there and do everything I need to do to help us. It’s too late in the year to have any setbacks so I’ve just got to be smart and make sure I’m all the way [back].”

Heyward felt his right hamstring "pop" trying to make a diving catch on this play in Atlanta on Aug. 30.

Back this month? Primary focus on being ready for October?

“I’m just going to do everything I can to be back and play as soon as possible,” he said.

Morrow still possible…

Cubs closer Brandon Morrow played catch again Monday, and team president Theo Epstein and manager Joe Maddon both continued to express optimism in an eventual return this season from the bone bruise in his elbow.

“I think it would be an open-minded situation, really relying a lot on what he says to us,” said Maddon the day after Morrow threw a light bullpen session.

Epstein said he expects Morrow to throw another bullpen in the next few days. Maddon said he believes it’s possible Morrow will be back in a game by the end of the month.

“In the beginning I’d said we barely had enough time, and I think barely enough time is enough time,” Maddon said. “I’m not on Lombardi time. You don’t have to be 15 minutes early. If you’re one minute early you’re still on time.”

…Smyly not

Left-hander Drew Smyly has been shut down for the rest of the season despite making strong progress in his rehab work from Tommy John surgery and his desire to pitch down the stretch for the Cubs.

He had one, strong injury appearance before the minor-league season ended.

“We want him to have the benefit of rest and a full winter,” said Epstein, who has Smyly penciled into the rotation picture next spring. “Once we got to the point of ruling him out as a postseason roster candidate, because he couldn’t pitch back-to-back games, it really helped dictate the decision for us.”